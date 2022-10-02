Sport

Death toll from Indonesian football stampede revised down to 125 - official

02 October 2022 - 13:59 By Reuters
Arema football club supporters, known as Aremania, put a banner on a monument outside the Kanjuruhan stadium to pay condolence to the victims, after a riot and stampede following soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya outside in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022.
Arema football club supporters, known as Aremania, put a banner on a monument outside the Kanjuruhan stadium to pay condolence to the victims, after a riot and stampede following soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya outside in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

The death toll from a stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia’s East Java province has been revised down to 125, a government official said on Sunday.

East Java Deputy governor Emil Dardak said the data cross- checked from 10 hospitals in the area showed there were 125 fatalities. Earlier officials had put the figure as high as 174.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. URC addresses ref standards to avoid scenes such as Murphy’s lawlessness Sport
  2. Andile Mpisane laughs off 'he didn't touch the ball' criticism Soccer
  3. Scoring against Usuthu will be the sweetest thing for Chiefs player Sithebe Soccer
  4. With no long-term plan in sight, Chiefs are sinking fast Sport
  5. Sundowns’ Mngqithi says Bafana boss Broos can criticise PSL if he’s winning Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor