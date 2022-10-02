The death toll from a stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia’s East Java province has been revised down to 125, a government official said on Sunday.
East Java Deputy governor Emil Dardak said the data cross- checked from 10 hospitals in the area showed there were 125 fatalities. Earlier officials had put the figure as high as 174.
Reuters
Death toll from Indonesian football stampede revised down to 125 - official
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
