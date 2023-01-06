10bet's a sure bet for epic promotions: Claim up to R1,000 as a Sign-up Bonus
Sign up to 10bet to take advantage of the incredible online sportsbook's '100% First Deposit Match' offer
Looking for a new digital sportsbook, where you can enjoy an array of fantastic features and services — and benefit from epic bonus offers? There's good reason more and more players are gravitating towards 10bet.
One of the most trustworthy online bookmakers in the country, 10bet offers a wide selection of sports and sports tournaments for you to bet on via its user-friendly website or convenient mobile app.
Beyond being safe and secure, 10bet is known for offering competitive odds across all its markets, and you'll find plenty of betting options to choose from. This includes being able to place live bets on many sports, including soccer, cricket, basketball, tennis, rugby, esports, table tennis and more.
10bet offers bonuses galore
One of the best advantages of becoming a 10bet member is that it offers new players a terrific Welcome Bonus. The current sign-up offer is a “100% First Deposit Match” Sports Bonus, which allows you to claim up to R1,000 in bonus funds.
The brand also regularly rewards existing players for their loyalty by offering fantastic promotions.
Here's a closer look at the current offers:
|10bet promotion
|Bonus details
|How to unlock this bonus
Welcome/Sign-up Bonus for new members
“100% First Deposit Match” Sports Bonus: claim up to R1,000 in bonus funds.
|Visit 10bet
|Sports Bonus for existing members
“20% Deposit Match” Sports Bonus: claim up to R1,000 in bonus funds.
Cashback Bonus/ “10bet Free Bet bonus” for existing members
“15% Weekly Cashback Bonus”: claim up to R1,000 cash back in bonus funds on loosing bets.
|Visit 10bet
How to sign up to 10bet and claim your “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus
Some bookmakers require you to enter a “promo code” or “bonus code” to unlock a promotional offer, but there's currently no need to do so to activate 10bet's “100% First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus.
Instead, all you've got to do to start working towards claiming up to R1,000 in bonus funds is sign up to the online sportsbook.
Here's how to create a 10bet account in four easy steps:
- Visit the 10bet website and click the green “Join Now” button.
- Start filling in the registration form (see below) with the required personal and contact details.
- You'll be sent a verification code via SMS. Enter it in the registration form once you receive it.
- Complete the registration process by hitting the “Register” button.
With this Welcome Bonus in play, the bookie will match your first deposit 100% up to R1,000. So, if your first deposit is R50, you can claim R50 in bonus funds. If your initial deposit is R1,000, you can claim R1,000 in bonus funds. That's provided you meet the necessary terms and conditions of the offer, of course.
Also, note that you'll need to undergo a quick and easy Fica check before making your first deposit into your new account.
Three FAQs about 10bet answered
What is the 10bet Welcome/Sign-up Bonus?
The bookmaker welcomes its new customers by offering them a “100% First Deposit Match” Sports Bonus, which gives them the opportunity to claim up to R1,000 in bonus funds. Players can collect this bonus after setting up their accounts and meeting the terms and conditions.
What is the 10bet bonus code to claim the Sign-up Bonus?
A 10bet bonus code is not needed to register and claim the Sign-up Bonus. This means that you can claim it without filling in a code while completing in the registration form.
Who can claim the 10bet Sign-up Bonus?
New players who successfully create accounts on the brand’s site and meet all the general and bonus terms and conditions are eligible to collect the bonus. Of course, only those over the age of 18 can participate in the welcome offer.
What is the minimum deposit at 10bet?
This brand supports numerous payment methods. However, each payment method comes with a minimum deposit amount players need to add to their accounts. To get all the details regarding the minimum deposit required for each payment option, visit the Banking section on the 10bet website.
This article was paid for by 10bet.
10bet is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, License Reference Number: 9-2-1-09661. No persons under the age of 18 are permitted to bet. Betting can be addictive. Winners know when to stop. National Responsible Gambling Programme: 080-000-6008 or WhatsApp “Help” to 076-675-0710.