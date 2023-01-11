Sport

Athletics

Struggling Murray & Roberts to sever ties with running club

11 January 2023 - 17:22 By SPORT STAFF
Jenna Challenor crawls to the finish of the 2022 Comrades Marathon at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Jenna Challenor crawls to the finish of the 2022 Comrades Marathon at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Murray & Roberts Running Club is losing its title sponsor, with the construction giant pulling out due to financial pressure. 

A circular sent to members by club chairperson Ed Jardim said contracted runners would continue receiving retainers until the contract ended in June or a new sponsor was secured. 

Its top names include Adele Broodryk, third in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, and fourth-placed Jenna Challenor, who collapsed outside and inside Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium in last year's race. 

The club would continue for social runners until the end of June. 

Murray & Roberts, which stepped in after KPMG pulled out in 2018, hit hard times after its struggling Australian subsidiary Clough was placed under administration, said Jardim. 

“Clough was a fairly good contributor to Murray & Roberts in terms of our annual profits, which we have now lost. Additionally, our Australian mining subsidiary (RUC) is also locked into the administration process and there is little certainty at the moment whether we will be able to save this company. 

“The outcome of the above is that Murray & Roberts in South Africa is essentially a [significantly] smaller company than a few months ago and a lot less profitable.”

Jardim insisted the departure of Dana Coetzee as club manager had nothing to do with Murray & Roberts's decision. 

René Kalmer, the operations officer, would take over the manager’s duties for now, he said. 

READ MORE:

Soweto Marathon boss Khunou blasts ‘unambitious’ South African runners

Chair Sello Khunou says SA’s elite roadrunners aren’t hungry enough as Ethiopian athletes dominate
Sport
2 months ago

‘If you can’t run walk, if you can’t walk crawl’: Challenor relives Comrades moment

Jenna Challenor, the fourth-placed finisher in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, has relived the moment when her legs gave up on her and she had to crawl ...
Sport
4 months ago

All about family, says mom Broodryk, first SA woman home in Comrades

Adele Broodryk has credited her fantastic Comrades Marathon debut run to the great support she enjoys from her family.
Sport
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about ... Soccer
  2. Proteas all-rounder retires from international games to focus on white ball ... Cricket
  3. Shalulile comes back with a bang as Sundowns just keep on winning Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mokwena provides update on Jali’s contract negotiations Soccer
  5. Sundowns' success is due to money, says Brandon Truter Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election