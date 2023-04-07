When Mahlangu, 43 at the time, knocked out Ayabonga Sonjica last year to win the national belt, he became the third-oldest man to lift an SA crown after heavyweights Anton Nel and old-timer Jack Lalor.
Mahlangu’s ring name is Wonder Boy, which are also his given names alongside Bongani. Maitse is known as the Assassin.
They will attempt to become the first South African father and son to win fights on the same bill. Johannes Mtshali and his son Ishmael competed in Durban in 2003, with the dad losing and the son drawing. Heavyweight Fransie Botha was stopped in the second round of a fight in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2013, but his son Marcel won a four-rounder on points.
Also on the card are Donjuan van Heerden, who takes on Nelsen Mbhele for the vacant Gauteng middleweight title, and junior-middleweight prospect Darrin Rossouw.
Tickets cost R100 with ringside seats going for R250.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Boxing
'Fighting' father and 'swinging' son look to win on same tournament
Bongani Mahlangu will headline show with son Bheki on the undercard
Image: DAVID ISAACSON
Veteran boxer Bongani Mahlangu is adding extra punch to the term like father like son, preparing to feature on the same bill as his offspring Bheki Maitse in Johannesburg later this month.
The 43-year-old Mahlangu, with 33 bouts under his belt, defends his South African junior-featherweight crown against Mduduzi Mzimela in the main attraction of Joyce Kungwane’s TLB Promotions at SABC on April 21.
Maitse, 21, engages in only his second paid contest, taking on Ontiretse Seleke one division heavier at featherweight.
The duo from Emfuleni in the Vaal Triangle are regular sparring partners, being trained by Bongani’s brother Sandile.
Asked what the naughtiest thing his son had done, Mahlangu thought carefully for a few seconds and then replied: “Make me a grandfather.”
Maitse’s daughter was born in August last year and now Mahlangu has a new goal. “I want to be the best grandfather ever.”
Veteran Bongani Mahlangu gets his Africa title belt after six-month wait
As a parent he never raised a hand to his son. “In sparring I make up for that,” he joked at a press conference advertising the tournament, the first under the new agreement between the national broadcaster and Boxing SA, the regulator of professional boxing.
Both men had impressive amateur careers. Mahlangu, who ended on the winning side in the Summit boxing reality TV series, represented South Africa at the 2004 Olympics and 2006 Commonwealth Games.
Maitse won a gold at the national junior championships.
Mahlangu believes Maitse can do even better than him. “When he gets to fighting 12-rounders and title fights, I’ll be in his corner. I’ll be able to add to what Sandile is giving.”
But right now father-of-three Mahlangu has no intention of retiring. “My body still feels like when I was 21.”
The key to his success has been a clean lifestyle and permanently staying in shape, setting an example for his child.
DAVID ISAACSON | It won’t be difficult for new sport minister Zizi to top his predecessors
When Mahlangu, 43 at the time, knocked out Ayabonga Sonjica last year to win the national belt, he became the third-oldest man to lift an SA crown after heavyweights Anton Nel and old-timer Jack Lalor.
Mahlangu’s ring name is Wonder Boy, which are also his given names alongside Bongani. Maitse is known as the Assassin.
They will attempt to become the first South African father and son to win fights on the same bill. Johannes Mtshali and his son Ishmael competed in Durban in 2003, with the dad losing and the son drawing. Heavyweight Fransie Botha was stopped in the second round of a fight in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2013, but his son Marcel won a four-rounder on points.
Also on the card are Donjuan van Heerden, who takes on Nelsen Mbhele for the vacant Gauteng middleweight title, and junior-middleweight prospect Darrin Rossouw.
Tickets cost R100 with ringside seats going for R250.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Promoter promises ring stars and big prizes for ticket-buying boxing fans
DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing is on the canvas and staring at a full count
Zulu king-Mayweather boxing promoter suspended over fiasco
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos