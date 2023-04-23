“I am happy with my performance today even though I wanted to run a faster time, like 32 minutes. But I am happy and looking forward to a season where I will be trying to qualify for the World Championship in the 5,000m and also to get more overseas races.”
Little-known Ethiopian Lama stuns Xaba in Cape Town Spar race
Image: Khulani Media
Glenrose Xaba looked set to become the first South African athlete to win a race in the Spar Grand Prix since 2018 in Cape Town on Sunday but little-known Ethiopian Hiyane Lama turned the tables on her.
With about 2km to go in the first race of the six-event series in 2023, 21-year-old Lama, racing outside her country for the first time and normally a specialist in cross-country, overtook Xaba and crossed the line in time of 33 minutes 42 seconds.
The drama did not end with her overtaking Xaba as Lama had to contend with a push from compatriot Selam Gebre (33.44) in their print finish, as the Ethiopians continued to dominate the race.
Xaba had to settle for third place in 34.05, closely followed by Kesa Molotsane (34.07) while Cacisile Sosibo (34.09) completed the top five.
Asked to reflect on what happened in the final stretch in a wet and cold Cape Town, Xaba said she started feeling the after-effects of running in the Cape Mile on Monday.
“I led the race up to the 8km mark but I started feeling a little bit of lactic [acid] and that’s when the Ethiopians started to pull away from me. But I am very happy with the race,” she said.
“I felt the effects of the 5,000m race I did on Monday at the Cape Mile where I ran a good time that was close to my personal best and I think I was a bit tired.”
Xaba said she was expecting to run a faster time but the rainy weather made it difficult.
“I am happy with my performance today even though I wanted to run a faster time, like 32 minutes. But I am happy and looking forward to a season where I will be trying to qualify for the World Championship in the 5,000m and also to get more overseas races.”
Molotsane, the second South African home, also lamented the wet conditions.
“My race didn't not turn out the way I expected because of the weather and as a result I am not entirely happy with my time, but I am taking it like a woman and looking forward to the rest of the season.
“At least we had a race and we can move from here, but it is disappointing we came here hoping to run faster times at the coast but couldn’t because of the weather.
Molotsane said the route was also challenging.
“It was a bit tricky because I didn’t know when the next turn was coming down for the last 100m — that can be a bit of an inconvenience. What you see on paper and the practicality of it makes it difficult.”
Lama said she was also looking for a faster time.
“All in all it was a good race for me even though the weather was not what I expected. I just had to give my best and luckily I came first and I am happy with that.
“My plan was to run sub-32 but I am happy even though I did not manage to achieve that.”
Spar Grand Prix top five finishers:
Hiyane Lama (33.42)
Selam Gebre (33.44)
Glenrose Xaba (34.05)
Kesa Molotsane (34.07)
Cacisile Sosibo (34.09)
