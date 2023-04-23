Sport

Little-known Ethiopian Lama stuns Xaba in Cape Town Spar race

23 April 2023 - 12:05 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
Hiyane Lama of Ethiopia crosses the line to win the Spar Grand Prix Women's 10km race in Green Point, Cape Town ahead of compatriot Selam Gebre (background) on April 23 2023.
Hiyane Lama of Ethiopia crosses the line to win the Spar Grand Prix Women's 10km race in Green Point, Cape Town ahead of compatriot Selam Gebre (background) on April 23 2023.
Image: Khulani Media

Glenrose Xaba looked set to become the first South African athlete to win a race in the Spar Grand Prix since 2018 in Cape Town on Sunday but little-known Ethiopian Hiyane Lama turned the tables on her. 

With about 2km to go in the first race of the six-event series in 2023, 21-year-old Lama, racing outside her country for the first time and normally a specialist in cross-country, overtook Xaba and crossed the line in time of 33 minutes 42 seconds. 

The drama did not end with her overtaking Xaba as Lama had to contend with a push from compatriot Selam Gebre (33.44) in their print finish, as the Ethiopians continued to dominate the race. 

Xaba had to settle for third place in 34.05, closely followed by Kesa Molotsane (34.07) while Cacisile Sosibo (34.09) completed the top five. 

Asked to reflect on what happened in the final stretch in a wet and cold Cape Town, Xaba said she started feeling the after-effects of running in the Cape Mile on Monday. 

“I led the race up to the 8km mark but I started feeling a little bit of lactic [acid] and that’s when the Ethiopians started to pull away from me. But I am very happy with the race,” she said. 

“I felt the effects of the 5,000m race I did on Monday at the Cape Mile where I ran a good time that was close to my personal best and I think I was a bit tired.” 

Xaba said she was expecting to run a faster time but the rainy weather made it difficult. 

“I am happy with my performance today even though I wanted to run a faster time, like 32 minutes. But I am happy and looking forward to a season where I will be trying to qualify for the World Championship in the 5,000m and also to get more overseas races.” 

Molotsane, the second South African home, also lamented the wet conditions. 

“My race didn't not turn out the way I expected because of the weather and as a result I am not entirely happy with my time, but I am taking it like a woman and looking forward to the rest of the season. 

“At least we had a race and we can move from here, but it is disappointing we came here hoping to run faster times at the coast but couldn’t because of the weather. 

Molotsane said the route was also challenging. 

“It was a bit tricky because I didn’t know when the next turn was coming down for the last 100m — that can be a bit of an inconvenience. What you see on paper and the practicality of it makes it difficult.” 

Lama said she was also looking for a faster time. 

“All in all it was a good race for me even though the weather was not what I expected. I just had to give my best and luckily I came first and I am happy with that. 

“My plan was to run sub-32 but I am happy even though I did not manage to achieve that.” 

Spar Grand Prix top five finishers: 

Hiyane Lama (33.42) 

Selam Gebre (33.44) 

Glenrose Xaba (34.05) 

Kesa Molotsane (34.07) 

Cacisile Sosibo (34.09) 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Caster Semenya should turn focus to coaching now: Elana van Zyl-Meyer

World Athletics within their rights to ban transgender, DSD athletes, says Olympic medalist
Sport
2 days ago

Ethiopian Tadu Nare defends Spar series title with win in Cape Town

Ethiopian Tadu Nare successfully defended her Spar Grand Prix 10km Women's title on Sunday as South African roadrunners continued to struggle in the ...
Sport
5 months ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Athletics SA missed the Mphahlele-Tshite show

On Monday night the two middle-distance athletes delivered the greatest 1,500m race on South African soil
Sport
4 days ago

How Mudzinganyama came to cast his line at Two Oceans to hook a ‘big fish’

Givemore Mudzinganyama’s victory in the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon was understandably a surprise to many, the Entsika Athletics Club runner having not ...
Sport
5 days ago

Triumphant Gerda Steyn says Two Oceans record wasn’t her focus

Gerda Steyn broke her own Two Oceans record as she clocked up a fourth consecutive victory on Saturday morning, but then said she had not been ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | No returns: Ackermann the fans favourite to replace Nienaber as ... Sport
  2. PSL to boycott Safa congress, seeks urgent audience with Kodwa, Motsepe Soccer
  3. Fans in Norway raise R2m on hearing ex-Bafana keeper Baron is living in poverty Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: De Klerk lowers her own 100m SA record Sport
  5. CT Spurs boost PSL promotion hopes with win over Platinum Stars while Polokwane ... Soccer

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail