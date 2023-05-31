Sport

Blast from the past: Tinkler on target for Bafana Bafana

Today in SA sport history: June 1

31 May 2023 - 21:29
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1996 — In their opening qualifying match for the 1998 World Cup, Bafana Bafana beat Malawi 1-0 at Chichiri Stadium in Blantyre. Eric Tinkler scored his only international goal in the 22nd minute...

