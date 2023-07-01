Jaguars crowned Telkom Netball League champions

The Gauteng Jaguars were crowned Telkom Netball League (TNL) after a hard fought 59-51 win over stubborn Free State Crinums during their pulsating final on Saturday afternoon.

The Jaguars fought from being down in the first quarter to win the remaining three to ensure that the trophy stays in Gauteng as they take over from the Fireballs who won it last year.

It is also worth noting that this the sixth national title for the Jaguars and they have played in every final since 2014.

Crinums coach Martha Mosoahle Samm started the match with three players who are going to the 2023 Netball World Cup in Khanysia Chawane, Refiloe Ntseka and Lefebre Rademan.