Sport

Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev to reach Wimbledon semifinals

12 July 2023 - 07:09 By Martyn Herman
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 11 2023.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 11 2023.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Favourite Novak Djokovic found himself behind for the first time at this year's Wimbledon but responded in brutal fashion to beat Andrey Rublev 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 and reach the semifinals on Tuesday for the 12th time.

Inspired seventh seed Rublev snatched the opening set but it was akin to poking a sleeping grizzly bear as Djokovic exacted painful punishment to stay on track for a fifth straight title.

Rublev played brilliant tennis that would have accounted for pretty much any other player in the world. But it was not enough to stop the 36-year-old Djokovic reaching his 46th Grand Slam semifinal, equalling the record of eight-time champion Roger Federer.

Second seed Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner next after the Italian also beat a Russian opponent in Roman Safiullin earlier on Tuesday and he will need no reminding that he trailed Sinner by two sets in last year's quarterfinal.

At an age when normal athletes are winding down, Djokovic's thirst for battle remains unquenchable, as he demonstrated again by repelling a feisty Rublev in his 400th Grand Slam match — a milestone reached only by Federer and Serena Williams.

At the end of the third set, Centre Court became a cauldron of noise as the players slugged out some mind-boggling rallies, Rublev whipping up the crowd after one and Djokovic responding by cupping his ear to the crowd after another.

Asked afterwards how he copes with the pressure of being the player everyone wants to beat every time he steps on court, the Serbian said: “I love it, I'm serious. Pressure will never go away regardless of how many Grand Slams you win.

“Every time out here it awakens beautiful emotions and motivates me beyond anything I've dreamed of. I know they want to get the scalp, they want the win, but it ain't happening...”

Boxing enthusiast Rublev boasts one of the most destructive forehands in tennis, often accompanied by a primal grunt that even Djokovic admits is 'scary'.

Top seed Swiatek stunned by Svitolina in Wimbledon quarterfinals

Even the world's best players are not immune to crippling nerves as Iga Swiatek discovered when her Wimbledon dreams were turned to dust in a 7-5 ...
Sport
16 hours ago

When the Russian broke serve in the eighth game with a couple of blows from his signature shot, then held serve thanks to a Djokovic error to win the opening set it seemed a first win in a Grand Slam quarterfinal at the eighth attempt was possible — even against a man without a Centre Court loss for a decade.

But before Rublev had even had time to process his lead he was 5-0 down in the second set as Djokovic bounced back.

The second seed was in control as he broke serve early in the third set but Rublev was not done.

He saved break points at 2-4 and then stretched Djokovic to his elastic-limbed limits in the 10th game, having three break points and saving four set points in a sensational game to move within a set of his 33rd successive Wimbledon win.

Briefly deflated, the 25-year-old Rublev fell 3-1 behind in the fourth set and there was no coming back as Djokovic wrapped up the win with a silky volley that had his opponent throwing himself forlornly across the turf.

Later, Rublev sounded an ominous note to those standing in the way of Djokovic's quest to become the oldest man in the professional era to win the title and his eighth in total.

“I feel like he's playing better and better compared to our matches before,” Rublev said.

“Today was the first time I was ready to play, and I was there, I had these little chances that I didn't make. He made them. That's why he's Novak, one of the greatest in history.”

Reuters

MORE:

Djokovic sees off Hurkacz to reach quarters again, Jabeur crushes Rybakina

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was temporarily knocked off course by big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz but quickly got back in the groove on Monday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Swiatek survives scare to set up Svitolina clash

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek survived a huge scare before reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time and was joined by Ukraine's Elina ...
Sport
2 days ago

Alcaraz passes test at Wimbledon, Rybakina on fire

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz survived his first big test at this year's Wimbledon on Saturday and women's champion Elena Rybakina doused British hopes as ...
Sport
3 days ago

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog

Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka displayed vintage form at Wimbledon on Thursday to book a third-round clash with holder Novak Djokovic and Alexander ...
Sport
5 days ago

WATCH | Just Stop Oil protesters booed as they try to sabotage Wimbledon tennis matches

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted two Wimbledon matches on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Kodwa says Semenya ruling is a victory for women’s rights and athletes Sport
  2. 2023 Soweto Marathon ready with sponsor, broadcaster and reduced fees Sport
  3. Frans Steyn retires from rugby after knee injury Sport
  4. Chad le Clos pulls out of world champs to focus on Olympic dream Sport
  5. Billiat brilliant but perhaps arrived in the wrong era at Kaizer Chiefs Sport

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN