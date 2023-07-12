Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev to reach Wimbledon semifinals

When the Russian broke serve in the eighth game with a couple of blows from his signature shot, then held serve thanks to a Djokovic error to win the opening set it seemed a first win in a Grand Slam quarterfinal at the eighth attempt was possible — even against a man without a Centre Court loss for a decade.

But before Rublev had even had time to process his lead he was 5-0 down in the second set as Djokovic bounced back.

The second seed was in control as he broke serve early in the third set but Rublev was not done.

He saved break points at 2-4 and then stretched Djokovic to his elastic-limbed limits in the 10th game, having three break points and saving four set points in a sensational game to move within a set of his 33rd successive Wimbledon win.

Briefly deflated, the 25-year-old Rublev fell 3-1 behind in the fourth set and there was no coming back as Djokovic wrapped up the win with a silky volley that had his opponent throwing himself forlornly across the turf.

Later, Rublev sounded an ominous note to those standing in the way of Djokovic's quest to become the oldest man in the professional era to win the title and his eighth in total.

“I feel like he's playing better and better compared to our matches before,” Rublev said.

“Today was the first time I was ready to play, and I was there, I had these little chances that I didn't make. He made them. That's why he's Novak, one of the greatest in history.”

Reuters