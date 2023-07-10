Djokovic sees off Hurkacz to reach quarters again, Jabeur crushes Rybakina

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was temporarily knocked off course by big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz but quickly got back in the groove on Monday to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Having edged two tight tiebreaks late on Sunday before being beaten by the tournament's strict 11pm curfew, the 36-year-old returned hoping for a quick completion of the match.

Instead, he dropped his first set of the tournament before recalibrating and sealing a 7-6(6) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 victory.

His 100th match at Wimbledon was not vintage Djokovic but as he almost always does the second seed found a way through the storm to preserve his 10-year unbeaten record on Centre Court.

He has now moved equal in second place with Jimmy Connors for Wimbledon quarterfinals reached and will face Russia's seventh seed Andrey Rublev in his 14th on Tuesday.

Remarkably the Serbian has now reached 56 Grand Slam quarterfinals, second behind only Roger Federer.