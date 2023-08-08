Sport

Wayde, Akani to lead SA medal charge at world championships

08 August 2023 - 15:13 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Wayde van Niekerk in action at Ruimsig in 2021.
Wayde van Niekerk in action at Ruimsig in 2021.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine will lead the medal hopes of the 36-strong World Athletics Championship team named by Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Tuesday.

The global showpiece in Budapest, Hungary runs from August 19 to 27.

The men will field full contingents of a maximum three entrants in the three sprint events, the 100m, 200m and 400m.

The men’s 4x100m team was the only relay to qualify.

SA team:

Men: Shaun Maswanganyi (100m, 200m, 4x100m); Akani Simbine (100m, 4x100m); Benjamin Richardson (100m, 4x100m); Luxolo Adams (200m, 4x100m); Sinesipho Dambile (200m, 4x100m); Wayde van Niekerk (400m); Zakithi Nene (400m); Lythe Pillay (400m); Tshepo Tshite (1,500m); Ryan Mphahlele (1,500m); Adriaan Wildschutt (10,000m); Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles); Melikhaya Frans (marathon); Simon Sibeko (marathon); Tumelo Motlagale (marathon); Wayne Snyman (race walk); Cheswill Johnson (long jump); Kyle Blignaut (shot put); Burger Lambrechts Jr (shot put); Victor Hogan (discus); Kyle Rademeyer (pole vault); Douw Smit (javelin); Rivaldo Roberts (4x100m); Clarence Munyai (4x100m).

Women: Marlie Viljoen (400m); Miranda Coetzee (400m); Zenéy van der Walt (400m hurdles); Prudence Sekgodiso (800m); Carina Viljoen (1,500m); Marione Fourie (100m hurdles); Taylon Bieldt (100m hurdles); Irvette van Zyl (marathon); Yolandi Stander (discus); Ischke Senekal (shot put); Jo-Ane van Dyk (javelin); Mirè Reinstorf (pole vault). 

READ MORE:

Wayde turns street fighter as he slugs it out for Diamond League triumph

Wayde van Niekerk showed grit as he fought off a late challenge to win the 400m in the final Diamond League meet ahead of the world championships in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Simbine can launch a new trajectory to world championships from Monaco

The king of consistency's mojo has returned. It's time for him to make the top three
Sport
2 weeks ago

Akani downs world champ as Wayde runs fastest 400m time of comeback

Akani Simbine handed world champion Fred Kerley his first defeat since early last year as he won the 100m at the Diamond League meet in Silesia, ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Wayde, Akani to lead SA medal charge at world championships Sport
  2. ‘I hope everybody is going to defend in a low block against Pirates’: Riveiro Soccer
  3. Local women golfers set to put quiver into men's knees in R8m series of events Sport
  4. ‘They’ve improved a lot’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on what he’s seen from Chiefs Soccer
  5. How Proteas legend Erin Burger found herself serving as a Netball World Cup ... Sport

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng