CSA left in ‘difficult’ spot over SA20 clash with Proteas tour says Smith

“Our goal at SA20 is to elevate and focus on what we control. Ultimately that is to make sure that our event is the best. It’s been clear from the start with how things were created and structured that our job is to engage as early as possible and set our small window of a month, and things go from there. We will keep engaging and see where things end up.”

Cricket SA is the majority shareholder in the company that owns the SA20. Moseki has said that the tournament is a priority for the organisation describing it as “a non-negotiable” for CSA.

He remains hopeful CSA can agree to move the two-Test series with New Zealand, which forms part of the 2023-25 ICC Test Championship cycle, to another spot on the calendar, though New Zealand cricket authorities have made it clear they won’t change the schedule.

With the majority of the Proteas’ Test players and even likely second stringers contracted to the six teams in the SA20, there is a strong likelihood that a severely weakened Test squad will head to New Zealand.

“Pholetsi has been quite clear [about CSA’s position]. From our side, to see the clash is not ideal, but again we can only focus on what we can control, which is to deliver the best four weeks of competition and then hopefully leave the rest to CSA to figure out,” Smith said.