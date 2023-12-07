Robin Williams hits the target on day 1 of Alfred Dunhill Championship

South African Robin Williams made a dream debut in the Alfred Dunhill Championship as he opened with a seven-under-par 65 to lead the first round of the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament by a single stroke at Leopard Creek on Thursday.

Williams, who claimed his first Sunshine Tour victory in October’s Fortress Invitational, showed himself to be more than ready to take the step up to competing against a DP World Tour field on South Africa’s No 1-ranked golf course.

“I can always say I shot 65 at Leopard Creek. I’ll always have that,” said Williams, who leads the duo of South African Jayden Schaper and Spaniard Manuel Elvira who both carded rounds of 66.

The two GolfRSA amateurs Christo Lamprecht and Christiaan Maas started extremely well with their rounds of five under par.

On a day that started in the rain and remained cool throughout, Williams did his scoring in the morning and set a clubhouse target that nobody else could catch.