Politics

DA adds another R100k to reward to find killer of KZN chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

07 December 2023 - 17:49 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
uMngeni municipality’s chief whip and DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who was gunned down at his Mpophomeni home on Tuesday night. DA has increased reward money for capturing his killers to R200 000.
Image: Supplied

An additional R100,000 has been offered by the DA, taking the reward to help find the killers of uMngeni municipality’s chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who was gunned down at his Mpophomeni home on Tuesday night, to R200,000.

The party’s provincial leader Francois Rodgers made the announcement after visiting Ndlovu’s grieving family in Howick on Thursday.

“There are still more questions than answers around this incident. However, answers must emerge,” said Rodgers.

The party also plans to deploy private prosecution lead investigations to also help hunt down the killers.

On Wednesday uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas announced that the council would offer a R100,000 reward for information leading to Ndlovu's killers.

Killers snuffed out life of ‘DA councillor, a human, a man, a father in the community of Howick’

Family and friends pin their hopes on vital video footage which may lead police to the gunmen after the councillor reported a death threat
News
22 hours ago

Rodgers said Ndlovu’s passing should not mirror the deaths of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goal keeper Senzo Meyiwa, well-known rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Independent newspapers photographer Bongani Mbatha, whose killers have not been apprehended.

“Ndlovu’s cold blooded killing is a result of the ANC’s failure, along with the SAPS [failure] to intervene in political killings in the province. This then means the ANC is part of the problem, and not a solution,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers' visit also comes a day after he led a delegation to the Royal household, where he visited the Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

During the visit, Rodgers said the number of murders including political killings currently plaguing the province was unacceptable.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

