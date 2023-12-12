The newly appointed Boxing South Africa (BSA) board will not take office as scheduled on Tuesday because of legal action by a group of promoters.
The state attorney said in a letter on Monday the new board “would not assume duties tomorrow [Tuesday]” pending the finalisation of the matter brought by the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA).
The NPBPA, chaired by East London-based Ayanda Matiti, said in papers lodged at the Pretoria high court the new board was unlawful because the association had not been consulted by the minister before announcing the new executive late last month.
The Boxing Act, which governs the running of professional boxing, states: “The minister must appoint the members of Boxing SA on a part-time basis after consultation with the association or federation of associations.”
Section 28 of the Boxing Act allows for the establishment of associations for promoters, boxers, trainers, managers and officials, as well as a federation of the separate associations.
Legal action by promoters stops new Boxing SA board from taking office
EDITORIAL | SA boxing has major problems
Matiti said in the founding affidavit Kodwa had written to him “asking for the association to nominate persons to sit on the board ... However, this does not amount to consultation as prescribed by the empowering legislation.”
The attorney-general wrote to the NPBPA’s attorney on Monday saying the new board would not take office. “We are instructed by [the minister] that the new board ... would not assume duties tomorrow, December 12, pending the finalisation of part A of your client [sic] application.”
BSA played an instrumental role in forming the promoters’ association last year, telling parliament last month it planned to form associations for the other categories of licensees.
All recognised associations have to submit annual reports on their activities to BSA once a year.
Matiti said the association had more than 70 members.
