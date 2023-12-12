New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the 2024 Lexus GX 550

12 December 2023 - 08:09 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV crew as they take a closer look at the rugged new Lexus GX 550.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ora 03

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the the Ora 03 400 GT Ultra Luxury.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Honda CR-V

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he takes a closer look at Honda's new CR-V.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ken Block's final, posthumous Gymkhana video

‘Electrikhana 2’ was filmed with the Audi S1 Hoonitron in November 2022 – just a few weeks before the snowmobile accident in which Ken Block died at ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism