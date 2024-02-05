You don't need a BoyleSports promo code to claim an epic welcome bonus
New punters can take advantage of the bookmaker's signup offer — 100% First Deposit Match up to R1,000 + 25 Free Spins — without having to enter a BoyleSports bonus code
Whether you fancy having a flutter on the horses, want to wager on a major sports match, or are keen to try your luck with fixed-odd lotteries, casino and virtual games, BoyleSports South Africa offers it all.
BoyleSports prides itself on making your online gambling experience as entertaining and effortless as possible. This trusted bookmaker offers an easy registration process, uncomplicated deposit options, superior products and swift withdrawals. Not to mention exciting promos and bonuses — including an epic “100% First Deposit Match up to R1,000 + 25 Free Spins” sign-up offer, which can be claimed without the need for a BoyleSports promo code.
Consider this article your guide to bookie's welcome bonus for new players: it'll explain how the BoyleSports signup offer works, what you need to do to claim the bonus and provide the answers to some frequently asked questions.
What is the BoyleSports signup offer?
The BoyleSports welcome bonus for new punters is “100% First Deposit Match up to R1,000 + 25 Free Spins”. Conveniently, you don't need a BoyleSports promo code to claim this offer.
With this promotion in play, the bookie will match your first deposit 100% up to R1,000. So, if your initial deposit is R50, you can claim R50 in free bets. If it's R1,000, you can claim R1,000 in free bets. Plus, you'll get 25 free spins to use on the virtual slot machine, Floating Dragon Hold & Spin. Provided you meet the necessary terms and conditions of the offer, of course.
This table highlights what you need to know about the BoyleSports signup offer at a glance:
|BoyleSports bonus
|Bonus details
|Welcome offer
100% First Deposit Match up to R1,000 plus 25 Free Spins.
|General Ts & Cs
|Strictly for new customers who are over the age of 18 and have verified their accounts.
|Wagering requirements
|3x the value of your first deposit on sports or horse racing / 15x the value of your first deposit on any AGT or Pragmatic Play slot games
|Maximum withdrawal amount
|R1,000
|Minimum deposit
|R50
|Minimum bet
Single bets must be at 2.50 odds or more; multi bets must have a minimum of 1.90 odds.
|BoyleSports promo code
|No BoyleSports bonus code is needed: sign up and claim the BoyleSports bonus.
It's worth noting that BoyleSports bonuses for sports and casino games are available for existing customers too. You'll find them on the BoyleSports website; visit the promotions page to find out if BoyleSports promo codes are needed to qualify for these offers.
How to claim the BoyleSports welcome bonus
Promo codes are special codes that a bookie or affiliate website offers to enable punters to take advantage of a bonus, promotion or offer.
To claim a signup offer, you'd typically have to enter a unique promo code during the process of registering an account with a bookmaker. However, this is not the case with BoyleSports welcome bonus — no BoyleSports promo code is needed.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to claim this BoyleSports bonus:
1. Sign up with BoyleSports
Visit www.boylesports.co.za via your PC or smartphone and click the “Join” button to get started.
You'll note that you will have to verify your phone number during the first step of registration, but you won't ever need to enter a BoyleSports promo code during the process.
2. Verify your account
After creating and accessing your account, you must undergo a FICA verification procedure. You will be requested to provide a copy of your ID and proof of your address.
3. Add funds to your account and start betting
Deposit at least R50 into your account using any of the site's payment methods. You can now start betting and work towards meeting the wagering requirements required to claim your BoyleSports welcome bonus.
To meet these requirements, you must place sports or horse racing bets. The value of these bets must be 3x the value of your initial deposit amount at a minimum of 2.50 odds for single bets and 1.90 odds for multi bets. Alternatively, you may choose to wager 15x the value of your first deposit on AGT or Pragmatic Play slot games.
4. Claim your BoyleSports bonus
Once BoyleSports settles your bet, you'll automatically receive a bonus of up to R1,000 in free bets, which you can use to wager on sporting events. Plus you'll receive 25 free spins to use on the virtual slot machine, Floating Dragon Hold & Spin.
BoyleSports signup offer FAQs answered
How much of a bonus can I get with the BoyleSports signup offer?
You can get up to R1,000 in free bets and 25 free spins after meeting all the terms and conditions.
What are the pros and cons of the BoyleSports welcome bonus?
|BoyleSports bonus pros
|BoyleSports bonus cons
|It's easy to claim; no BoyleSports promo code is needed to do so.
|No separate welcome bonus for casino players.
|Requires as little as a minimum bet of R50 to claim.
|Can only use the free spins on Floating Dragon Hold & Spin.
|The wagering requirements are fair.
|No mobile app to get the bonus.
Do I need a BoyleSports promo code to claim the welcome bonus?
No BoyeSports bonus code is needed to activate the BoyeSports signup offer. However, this offer is strictly for new customers who reside in South Africa and are at least 18 years old.
Also, players intending to claim the welcome bonus from BoyleSports Promotions SA must register, verify and deposit funds into their accounts. Ensure that you provide accurate details during registration and go through the terms and conditions of the site before creating your account.
What games or sports can I use the BoyleSports bonus for?
Players can use the free bets to wager on any sport and the free spins on Floating Dragon Hold & Spin.
Are there any wagering requirements associated with the BoyleSports bonus?
Yes, to claim this BoyleSports bonus you must place sports or horse racing bets. The value of these bets must be 3x the value of your initial deposit amount at a minimum of 2.50 odds for single bets and 1.90 odds for multi bets. You may also choose to wager 15x the value of your deposit amount on AGT or Pragmatic Play slot games.
What are the BoyleSports bonus terms and conditions?
- The BoyleSports signup offer gives new customers a 100% First Deposit Match up to R1,000 credited in free bets, plus 25 Free Spins on Floating Dragon Hold & Spin.
- This offer is for new customers only and cannot be claimed if you received any other signup offer, promotional offer or BoyleSports bonuses from BoyleSports South Africa or BoyleSports Promotions SA.
- Only one bonus per account, per person, per family member, per household address, per email address, per IP address is allowed.
- To participate in the BoyleSports signup offer or any other new customer offer, via any channel, players must complete their BoyleSports registration and verify their accounts according to regulatory requirements. There is no need to enter a BoyleSports promo code or BoyleSports bonus code during registration.
- To qualify for the BoyleSports welcome bonus, new customers must make a deposit and place bets equal to 3x (three times) the value of their first deposit on sport or horse racing, or place bets of 15x (15 times) the value of their deposit on any AGT or Pragmatic Play slot games.
- Single bets must be at odds of 2.50 or more, and multi bets at odds of 1.90 or more, on sport or horse racing.
- Only bets placed on AGT and Pragmatic Play slot games will qualify towards the wagering requirements. Bets placed on Evolution slot games, five games, Lucky Numbers or virtual games products do not contribute to fulfilling the BoyleSports welcome bonus wagering requirements.
- Bets will only count towards wagering requirements once they have been finally settled, at which point they will be deducted from your bonus wagering requirements. Void, cancelled and/or cashed-out bets will not contribute towards wagering requirements.
- Free bets and free spins will be issued the following day (24 hours) after the wagering requirement has been fulfilled.
- Free spins will expire in 72 hours after being issued. Free spins will not be issued again once they’ve expired, and they cannot be exchanged for their value.
- Customers have 30 days from first registration to meet the minimum qualification criteria. If the signup offer free bets and free spins are not claimed within this period, the welcome bonus will be considered forfeit.
- The value of the free bets value will be capped at R1,000 and a maximum of 25 free spins will be credited.
- Qualification for the welcome bonus is entirely at the discretion of BoyleSports Promotions SA. All offers are intended for recreational players and BoyleSports may in its sole discretion limit the eligibility of customers to participate in all or part of any promotion.
- BoyleSports reserves the right to amend, cancel, reclaim or refuse any promotion at its own discretion. It also reserves the right to revoke this offer at any time, for any reason, without previous notification.
- Standard terms and conditions apply.
This article was sponsored by BoyleSports South Africa.
BoyleSports South Africa is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (licence number 10190846-002). Warning: gambling involves risk. No persons under the age of 18 years are permitted to gamble. Winners know when to stop. Call the National Responsible Gambling Programme on 080-000-6008 or WhatsApp “Help” to 076-675-0710.