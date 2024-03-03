Sport

Lions' fighting spirit secures Four-Day title after epic final victory

03 March 2024 - 15:09
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bjorn Fortuin, celebrates the dismissal of Daniel Smith during the Lions' 99-run win against Western Province in the final of the Four-Day Series at the Wanderers.
Bjorn Fortuin, celebrates the dismissal of Daniel Smith during the Lions' 99-run win against Western Province in the final of the Four-Day Series at the Wanderers.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Lions head coach Russell Domingo described his team’s thrilling “come from behind” championship win in the Four-Day Series final as one of the most memorable he’s been a part of in his career. 

Domingo, who’s coached the Proteas and Bangladesh, praised his team’s fighting spirit as they claimed a 99-run win against Western Province after five pulsating days of play at the Wanderers. 

“I’ve been fortunate as a coach to be involved in some amazing wins — Test matches in New Zealand with Bangladesh (2022) or in Australia with South Africa (2016) — but this was really cool,” said Domingo.

“We’d lost the toss, were on our knees, down and out and WP have a good side ... It’s definitely one of the most memorable wins I have been a part of.”

From being 35/5 on the first morning, very few would have seen victory for the home team as possible, but two magnificent innings from player of the match Delano Potgieter, including a career-best 155 not out, along with gutsy contributions from the Lions lower order and then five wicket hauls for Tshepo Moreki in WP’s first innings and Bjorn Fortuin in their second, saw the Lions achieve one of the most stunning turnarounds in recent memory. 

“It was a proper roller-coaster,” said Lions skipper Dominic Hendricks.

“We just dug super deep and kept fighting. Our backs were against the wall for 80% of this game. I’m just really chuffed for the boys. It wasn’t just this game but throughout the campaign, at numerous points we’ve had guys putting their hands up.” 

Coming into the final day on Sunday, both sides would have felt victory was within their grasp. Western Province needed 210 runs, with their skipper Kyle Verreynne at the crease alongside Tony de Zorzi, while the Lions needed seven wickets. But tight bowling from Moreki and Codi Yusuf allowed the home side to maintain control throughout the first session. 

Their reward came when Verreynne was adjudged lbw by umpire Stephen Harris, another contentious decision in a match which had many. Then Fortuin got to work. He too had a couple of lbw decisions from Harris go his way, including the crucial dismissal of De Zorzi for 55. 

I was telling the guys that one day, when they think about it, the fact that they were [effectively] 70/7 [in the second innings] — they will wonder, how did we do that?
Russell Domingo

The Lions would have felt they were on top at that stage, but it would not have been in keeping with the way this match unfolded were there not another fightback from WP. That came from young Daniel Smith, who followed his first innings 60 with 52 in the second, before he too was given out lbw. 

Fortuin finished with 5/69, and gave the Lions control and a wicket-taking option in the second innings. He topped the charts as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 35. However, nearly as important as his wickets in this match were the runs he scored in the second innings. 

“That partnership with Delano and Bjorn was one of the turning points,” said Hendriks.

It was worth 86 runs, with Potgieter’s 118-run ninth-wicket partnership with Yusuf the next major turning point.

“You could see the energy go out of them at that stage,” Hendricks added.

Potgieter, playing in just his fourth match in the competition this season, said the trust he showed in his lower-order partners resulted from more than just training with them.

“I’ve played against them the last two years when I was in North West and bowling to them, it was tough to get them out. They put trust in me, so I showed trust in them. I can’t be more proud of them,” he said.

Their contributions were significant, and as Potgieter explained, included Moreki’s second-innings 57 as nightwatchman. 

The Lions picked up R1.5m for their victory. Long after that money has been spent, it is the memories of a great game — one that Temba Bavuma afterwards said was close to a Test match given the intensity — that will linger.

“I was telling the guys that one day, when they think about it, they were [effectively] 70/7 [in the second innings] — they will wonder, how did we do that?” said Domingo.

READ MORE:

WP and Lions set up exciting final day of Four Day series final

With assistance from an afternoon thunderstorm, the Four-Day Series final will need its fifth day, with the match delicately poised and both the DP ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Potgieter's career-best ensures Four-Day final will head for an exciting finish

With assistance from an afternoon thunderstorm, the Four-Day Series final will need its fifth day, with the match delicately poised and both the DP ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Lions in trouble despite Moreki’s wicket-taking heroics

Two dropped catches, one by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, will haunt the Lions who were left reeling on 10/2 at stumps on day 2 of the Four-Day Series ...
Sport
2 days ago

Perfect Paterson provides control for WP at Wanderers

Before taking the new ball at the Wanderers on Wednesday morning, the last time Dane Paterson had bowled was in Hamilton, two weeks ago. The ...
Sport
3 days ago

Five days in which four-day cricket gets to hog the limelight

There’s a modicum of fuss about the Four-Day Series final. The match, between the DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions and WSB Western Province at the ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More pain for Bok sevens teams in LA Sport
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso opens season in swift style with Olympic qualifier Sport
  3. Chiefs fans find lacklustre Soweto derby performance hard to swallow Soccer
  4. FIFA completely opposed to 'blue cards', chief Infantino says Sport
  5. Potgieter's career-best ensures Four-Day final will head for an exciting finish Sport

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court