Blast from the past: Mokoena sails to silver at world indoor champs
Today in SA sport history: March 13
12 March 2024 - 21:40
1972 — The SA women’s cricket team is bowled out for 89 in their second innings as New Zealand win the second Test at Kingsmead by 188 runs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Brenda Williams top-scored for the hosts with 28...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.