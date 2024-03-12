Sport

Blast from the past: Mokoena sails to silver at world indoor champs

Today in SA sport history: March 13

12 March 2024 - 21:40
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1972 — The SA women’s cricket team is bowled out for 89 in their second innings as New Zealand win the second Test at Kingsmead by 188 runs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Brenda Williams top-scored for the hosts with 28...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Boks go big in Japan to win third Rugby World Cup Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Simbine sparkles at Diamond League event Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Simbine sparkles against stellar field in Doha Sport

Most read

  1. Some Chiefs players from Soweto were not welcoming to those from other ... Soccer
  2. Hugo Broos includes Khanyisa Mayo in final Bafana squad Soccer
  3. Promoters vow two-pronged court action against sport minister Kodwa Sport
  4. Bafana coach Hugo Broos hopes to meet PSL boss Irvin Khoza ‘this week’ Soccer
  5. Sundowns drawn against Young Africans of Tanzania in the quarterfinal of the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens