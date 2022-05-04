Blast from the past: Simbine sparkles at Diamond League event
04 May 2022 - 19:15
1974 — Kaizer Motaung scores three goals as Kaizer Chiefs wallop Durban All Blacks 10-0 in a National Professional Soccer League match at the Alexandra Stadium...
1974 — Kaizer Motaung scores three goals as Kaizer Chiefs wallop Durban All Blacks 10-0 in a National Professional Soccer League match at the Alexandra Stadium...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.