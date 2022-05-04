×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Simbine sparkles at Diamond League event

David Isaacson Sports reporter
04 May 2022 - 19:15

1974 — Kaizer Motaung scores three goals as Kaizer Chiefs wallop Durban All Blacks 10-0 in a National Professional Soccer League match at the Alexandra Stadium...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Gysie launches Bok career in Durban Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Petersen has Bangladesh batsmen in a spin Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Botile bombs his way to IBF bantamweight title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Great Dane denies Bafana in Copenhagen Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Rudolph wallops 222 on Test debut Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Proteas wither in the semifinals again Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Rahman bliksems Lewis in Brakpan to win world title Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Tete offensive too strong for Narvaez Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Simbine sparkles at Diamond League event Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Boks desperately need a fit and firing Pollard Sport
  3. SA’s URC gain is the All Blacks’ and Wallabies’ loss, says Joel Stransky Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Coaching qualifications must be a minimum, not an option Sport
  5. Soccer stars like Senzo thrown into celebrity lifestyle with no guidance: Marawa Sport

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart