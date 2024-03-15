Sport

WATCH | Nedbank Cup last 16 analysis in the 'Arena Sports Show'

15 March 2024 - 16:45 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele break down the last 16 matches to take place in the Nedbank Cup and also reflect on the thrilling Soweto derby that produced five goals last weekend, the latest CSA T20 Challenge action and motorsport and motorcycling. 

MORE:

WATCH | All your sporting questions answered in 'Arena Sports Show' episode 8

In episode 8 of the 'Arena Sports Show' we discuss a variety of trending football topics such as Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Milford FC with coach Kaitano ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

NBA swag swings into South Africa with Basketball Africa League

The BAL has quickly established a footprint in Africa, long viewed by the NBA as a hotbed of talent.
Sport
2 weeks ago

MARC STRYDOM | If Chiefs can barely respond to an e-mail request, how will they win a trophy?

Their previous longest spell without a trophy was a season. Now it is nine. That is staggering
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana legend Andre Arendse urges South Africa to tie down ‘super talent’ Ime ... Soccer
  2. ‘You can’t replace him’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Themba Zwane Soccer
  3. Promoters go to court to have professional boxing shut down Sport
  4. 'We know the story about these games,' Riveiro says of Bucs' clash with Hungry ... Soccer
  5. Towering Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth named SA Rugby’s Player of the Year Rugby

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court