Presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele break down the last 16 matches to take place in the Nedbank Cup and also reflect on the thrilling Soweto derby that produced five goals last weekend, the latest CSA T20 Challenge action and motorsport and motorcycling.
WATCH | Nedbank Cup last 16 analysis in the 'Arena Sports Show'
Presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele break down the last 16 matches to take place in the Nedbank Cup and also reflect on the thrilling Soweto derby that produced five goals last weekend, the latest CSA T20 Challenge action and motorsport and motorcycling.
MORE:
WATCH | All your sporting questions answered in 'Arena Sports Show' episode 8
NBA swag swings into South Africa with Basketball Africa League
MARC STRYDOM | If Chiefs can barely respond to an e-mail request, how will they win a trophy?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos