Soccer

Pitso Mosimane on verge of surviving relegation with Abha Club in Saudi Pro League

24 May 2024 - 08:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pitso Mosimane is on the verge of saving Abha Club from relegation in the Saudi Pro League.
Pitso Mosimane is on the verge of saving Abha Club from relegation in the Saudi Pro League.
Image: Abha Club

Pitso Mosimane is on course to achieve his mission of saving the top-flight status of struggling Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League. 

Abha Club picked up a 2-1 win over Al-Khaleej on Thursday night to move out of the relegation zone and significantly revive their chances of surviving relegation in the last round of matches next week. 

With the hard-fought win, Abha Club moved to fourth from the bottom on the log standings, and their survival hopes are in their own hands as they have more points than Al Taee, Al Akhdoud and Al Hazem below them. 

They will be out to beat bottom-of-the-log Al Hazem in their last match of the campaign on Monday to avoid the chop.

READ MORE:

‘Coach of the season should be me’: Rulani after Sundowns break record

Immediately after setting a new record of 72 for the most points in the 16-team DStv Premiership era, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena declared ...
Sport
4 days ago

Long-serving Khune thanks ‘Khosi Nation’

Itumeleng Khune was introduced in the final 15 minutes of a penultimate DStv Premiership clash for the beleaguered Chiefs and said it was played in ...
Sport
5 days ago

Tuks playmaker Promise Mkhuma ready to live up to his name, relaunch career

Hailed as a wunderkind when he emerged from the development structures at Sundowns a few years ago, things haven’t gone according to plan for Promise ...
Sport
1 week ago

Pitso’s toughest challenge: Abha show fight, bounce out of danger zone again

After a torrid period where they bled goals and looked to be in free-fall, Pitso Mosimane’s Abha Club have stabilised again and two good results have ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t want his money, it is a matter of principle’: Sukazi on Mokwena issue ... Soccer
  2. Proteas start awkward World Cup prep by 'jammin' in Jamaica Cricket
  3. ‘We have another rivalry outside the Soweto derby’: TS Galaxy boss Sukazi says ... Soccer
  4. Iqraam Rayners the big winner at Stellenbosch FC awards Soccer
  5. ‘Playing against TS Galaxy now is torture’: Sundowns coach Mokwena after ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...