WENDY KNOWLER | After being treated like a criminal, bank’s stress payment was offensive

Standard Bank repossessed a car despite being financed by another bank altogether

24 March 2024 - 22:13
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

It’s too easy for companies to pop a trite “we apologise for the inconvenience” to their customers when they’ve done them wrong. And it’s particularly galling when that wrong is a huge one...

