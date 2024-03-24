Xaba first South African to win Spar race in five years in Cape Town

Finally, a South African has won the Spar Women’s Challenge race for the first time in five years.

Glenrose Xaba was the athlete to cross the line first in a time of 32min 17sec in the first installment of the 2024 Grand Prix in Cape Town on Sunday and in the process became the first South African to win since 2018.

She was followed by Diniya Abaraya (32.24) and Getenesh Agafaw (33.02), both from Ethiopia. Incidentally, Xaba was the last South African to win a race when she took the Grand Prix in 2018.

Xaba broke the monopoly of Tadu Nare and Salem Gebre from Ethiopia and Helalia Johannes from Namibia who have dominated the Grand Prix over the past half-decade where they have always shown the South Africans a clean pair of heels.

Notably, Nare and Gebre, who have dominated the Grand Prix for three years, did not take part in the race at a chilly and overcast Greenpoint and it is not clear if they will be available for the remaining races.