Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare continues her dominance as she edges closer to Spar Grand Prix title
Image: Reg Caldecott
Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare continued her dominance of the Spar Women's 10km Challenge by winning the race in Mbombela on Saturday morning to put herself in pole position to win the overall Grand Prix.
Nare, who ran a course record, claimed victory in a time of 32:28 in hilly conditions with compatriot Selam Gebre finishing second in 32:52 and Ugandan Docus Ajok, who was competition in her first Grand Prix race, completing the top three in 33:25.
Nare missed the first race in Cape Town but went on to win in Gqeberha, Durban and Mbombela and this victory has put her in a dominant position with two races in Pretoria next month and Johannesburg in October remaining.
It is worth mentioning that this race was utterly dominated by foreigners with Nare (Ethiopia), Gebre (Ethiopia), Ajok (Uganda) and Blandina Makatisi (Lesotho) finishing in the top four respectively with Xaba the first South African home in fifth place, followed by Cacisile Sosibo, Cian Oldknow, Kesa Molotsane, Lebo Phalula and Lebohang Phalula.
The first three kilometres saw Nare, Gebre, Glenrose Xaba, Makatisi, Molotsane and Ajok, Sosibo as part of the leading pack in cold conditions after the starting bell in the shadows of the Mbombela Stadium.
As the race gained momentum, Nare, who has dominated this Grand Prix since the second race in Cape Town, got a scare as Ajok stayed with her during the opening kilometres as they tried to pull away from the rest of the leading pack that included Gebre, Xaba, Makatisi, Molotsane and Sosibo.
Commenting on the race, Nare admitted she struggled under cold weather conditions.
“It was tough for me because it was too cold,” said the Ethiopian.
“I tried hard to get warm at the beginning but my body could not get warm. But I had to keep going and it was only towards the end of the race that I started to get warm.
“I am glad the race turned out to be a good race and I came first even though I am not happy with the time. I am not happy with the time that I ran and considering the weather and the course challenges, I am not going to be hard on myself,” said Nare.
Ajok agreed with Nare that the cold weather made things difficult for her.
“The race was good but the problem was the weather, it was very cold out there and the route was tough but I am grateful that I managed to finish number three.
“My time was not so good, but at least I managed to finish on the podium. Next time maybe I will improve on the time,” Ajok said.
“The course was tough, I started to get tired after six kilometres because I am no longer training like before where I ran personal best after personal best. I need to go back to the drawing board so that I can get my strength back.
“When we were at about eight kilometres, I got to Docus but my legs started to cramp because of the cold weather and I didn't have the strength to fight,” said Xaba.
