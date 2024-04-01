Blast from the past: Van der Dussen gives Proteas hope against Pakistan
Today in SA sport history: April 2
01 April 2024 - 21:44
1968 — Paul Nash clocks a hand-timed 10.0 sec at a wet Jan Lotz stadium in Krugersdorp to equal the world 100-metre record. The Wits University student shared the mark with seven other men, including American Jim Hines, who went on to win gold at the Olympics later that year...
