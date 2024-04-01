News

Month-end Easter long weekend led to increased drinking, drunk driving: transport minister

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says road fatalities could have been worse if it wasn't for their road safety initiatives

01 April 2024 - 19:58

With the Easter long weekend falling at month end, this contributed to increased consumption of liquor, leading to more cases of drunk driving on the country's roads...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Politicians visit mass Easter church service as build-up to 'unique' national ... News
  2. Fort Hare student dies in double shooting tragedy News
  3. Joburg ‘water tanker mafias’ smiling all the way to the bank amid supply crisis News
  4. Randburg property that caught alight home to ‘about 100’ dwellers News
  5. Pregnant wife of AKA murder accused linked to asthma ruse News

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion