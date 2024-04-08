Sport

Swimming

Tatjana Schoenmaker off to a speedy start at national Olympic trials

08 April 2024 - 12:57
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Tatjana Schoenmaker in action in the heats at the national Olympic trials at the Newton Park pool on Monday.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Tatjana Schoenmaker swam a career best time in the 50m breaststroke heats to set the pace in this non-Olympic event on the first day of the national championships in Gqeberha on Monday.

The sprint isn’t on the 2024 Paris Games roster but the reigning Olympic 200m breaststroke champion’s 30.09sec effort suggests she’s in good shape with the 200m to come on Wednesday and the 100m on Friday.

Lara van Niekerk, owner of the 29.72 national record from two years ago, was second quickest in 30.79. She will need to break 30 seconds in the evening final to show she is back in form for the 100m race, her only chance of winning Olympic qualification.

Pieter Coetzé, a contender in the 100m and 200m backstroke, went 24.54 in the 50m race, another event that has no spot at the Games.

He’s still a way off his 24.36 best, but he won’t be disappointed with his effort.

Michael Houlie went 27.60 in the men’s 50m breaststroke, well off his 26.82 best from 2019. His main focus is the 100m breaststroke.

Erin Gallagher won her 50m butterfly heat in 25.70, just off the 25.69 she clocked at the world championships in Doha in February. She also has her eye on the 100m butterfly.

The championships also serve as the trials for the Games later this year. 

