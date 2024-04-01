Nigerian swimmer Akinrodoye Samuel has swum nearly 12km, the length of the longest bridge in Lagos, to raise awareness of mental health in Africa's most populous nation.
Samuel, a swimming coach, said he was moved by the experience of a friend who nearly took his own life due to depression.
Samuel swam 11.8km next to the Third Mainland Bridge, where many people have jumped to their deaths.
A 2021 Unicef report showed one in six Nigerians aged between 15 and 24 were depressed, anxious or had other mental health issues. Medical professionals say the stigma associated with mental health in Nigeria's culturally conservative society makes it difficult for people to open up.
“We are doing this too so people don't just think that suicide is the next option,” Samuel told Reuters after finishing the swim in the Lagos Lagoon on Saturday.
IN PICS | Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness
Image: REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye
Image: REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye
