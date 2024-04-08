Sport

Tiger Woods arrives in Augusta intent on playing Masters

08 April 2024 - 17:45 By Frank Pingue
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during a practice round for The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Monday.
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during a practice round for The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder

All signs are pointing towards Tiger Woods playing in the Masters for the 26th time in his career, ESPN reported on Sunday.

Woods, who has won the Masters five times, was seen practising at Augusta National Golf Club after flying in from Florida on Sunday. He was with his caddie, Lance Bennett, who worked with Woods at the Genesis Invitational back in February.

Woods was also photographed practising, with the pictures being shared by Augusta National Golf Club in a social media post on X.

Bennett has not yet caddied for Woods during a Masters. Joe LaCava used to tend Woods' bag, but LaCava is now working full-time with Patrick Cantlay.

Woods can make history this year, as he is going for his 24th straight made cut at the Masters. He currently shares the record of 23 consecutive made cuts with Gary Player and Fred Couples, a mark he reached in 2023 before withdrawing ahead of the third round due to plantar fasciitis.

Woods also had to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational due to an illness.

Spain's Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the Masters, which Woods last won in 2019. Woods also prevailed in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

Reuters

