Tiger Woods ‘played great’ in Masters practise round: Will Zalatoris

“He looks great, he's moving as well as he can be. With everything he's gone through, it's pretty amazing to see how good he's swinging it.”

Zlatoris said the pair discussed their similar injuries.

“It's more [about], 'Hey, how are you feeling, do you feel this, do you feel that?'” Zalatoris said of Woods lending support.

“The patience game is really hard. Obviously he had gone through way more than what I had.

“Having the same surgeons, kind of the same team, you know, just having the conversation I guess about, 'Hey, after this amount of time how do you feel?'

“I think with the success I had had in majors and how close I've been and how driven I've been to get it and then having a setback, having the exact same injury. It's funny because it's not so much of the answers that he's [given] or the questions I've asked; it's been more the thought-provoking questions he's asked me that has really been the stuff that has got me back to where I am now.”