Kolisi, Etzebeth, Tau, Neuschäfer, Steyn up for prizes at SA Sports Awards

18 April 2024 - 10:14
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Boks stars Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi have been nominated for the People's Choice at the South African Sports Awards.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok stars Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi and Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau, long-distance queen Gerda Steyn and sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer have been nominated in the People’s Choice category for the 17th edition of the South African Sport Awards (SASA). 

Kolisi, who was this week included in the list of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine, is also a nominee in the Sports Star of the Year category along with swimmer Tatjana Smith and Paralympian Simoné Kruger. 

The nominees were announced on Wednesday by sports minister Zizi Kodwa, who confirmed the awards ceremony will take place on May 5 at the Sun City Superbowl. 

“The 17th edition of the South African Sports Awards takes place in a significant time in South Africa’s history. We celebrate 30 years of democracy and our national athletes and teams have been raising the nation’s flag sky high,” the minister said.

“In the South African Sport Awards we celebrate the role sport continues to play to unite our diverse people and in lifting the nation’s mood. South African sport is enjoying unprecedented success.

“Our athletes and sports teams have made us all so proud with their performances. I congratulate all the nominees for the 17th edition of the awards.

“The SABC is proud to be the host broadcaster for the awards.”

SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said the broadcaster is “excited we are part of this historic moment of honouring key sports talent in the country and we wish the nominees all the best. We are looking forward to broadcasting this event live on our platforms.”

Full List of Nominees

SPORT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR 

  • Mark Alexander
  • Sibongile Fondini
  • Louis Polome 

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR 

  • Kirsten Neuschäfer
  • Tatjana Smith
  • Laura Wolvaardt 

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR 

  • Andrew Birkett
  • Eben Etzebeth
  • Sivenathi Nontshinga 

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY 

  • Mpumelelo Mhlongo
  • Donald Tebogo Ramphadi
  • David Watts 

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY 

  • Simoné Kruger
  • Kat Swanepoel
  • Kgothatso Montjane 

COACH OF THE YEAR 

  • Jacques Nienaber
  • Rocco Meiring
  • Jason Sewanyana 

SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Sihle Ndebele
  • Vaylen Kirtley 

SPORT PHOTO OR VISUAL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Samuel Shivambu
  • Vincent Matlou
  • Kirsten Olivier 

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR 

  • Gerald Coetzee
  • Manie Libbok
  • Karabo Cassius Morapedi
  • Elanza Jordaan 

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR 

  • Hubert Oliphant
  • Beka Ntsangwese
  • Zelma Basson 

SPORTS STAR OF THE YEAR 

  • Siya Kolisi
  • Tatjana Smith
  • Simoné Kruger 

TEAM OF THE YEAR 

  • Springboks
  • T20 Women Cricket Team
  • Sheep Shearing 

FEDERATION OF THE YEAR 

  • South African Rugby Union
  • Cricket South Africa
  • Cycling South Africa 

RECREATION BODY OF THE YEAR 

  • Amandal WC
  • Vakhegula-Vhakhegula
  • Made 4 More 

INDIGENOUS GAME TEAM 

  • KZN Kho-Kho Male Team
  • LP Nvuca Team
  • GP Diketo Team 

SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR 

  • Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale — Tug of War 560kg Men
  • Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool — Netball
  • Clapham High School — Football

DEVELOPING SCHOOL OF THE YEAR 

  • Edendale Technical High School — U15 Girls — Sihle Basi sport chairperson
  • MM Sebitloane Special School — Mr Bitso
  • Hlabi School

TECHNICAL OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR

  • Sean Rapaport
  • Reinet Barnard
  • Aimee Barrett-Theron 

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

  • Eben Etzebeth
  • Gerda Steyn
  • Siya Kolisi
  • Percy Tau
  • Kirsten Neuschafer 

 

