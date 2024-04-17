Soccer

Bok captain Kolisi named in TIME magazine list of 100 most influential people

17 April 2024 - 17:52
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showing off the Rugby World Cup trophy.
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showing off the Rugby World Cup trophy.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been included in the list for 100 most influential people in the world by respected publication TIME magazine. 

Kolisi, who now plays for Racing 92 in France and led the Boks to World Cup glory for the second time in succession last year, is one of the most recognisable sports personalities in the world. 

Kolisi's entry in the magazine's prestigious TIME100 list was written by South African comedian and former host of the Daily Show in the US Trevor Noah.

“You can’t really separate South Africa’s history from rugby. Nelson Mandela once offered rugby as an olive branch between opposing sides of the country, so there’s an immense amount of pride when it comes to the sport. It’s like the connective tissue of the nation,” Noah wrote. 

Lions hanker for highs against Leinster

The foreboding presence in the opposing coaching box of former Springbok coach and defence guru Jacques Nienaber should have the Lions on high alert ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“Siya Kolisi, as the captain of the national rugby team, is right at the centre. He’s been the embodiment of hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any.

“Through political strife, an energy crisis, and the effects of Covid-19, Siya has made rugby into something more than just a competition. His multiple victories — the country’s victories — have meant so much. 

“Through his wisdom and humility, Siya has taught us what a powerful captain should be: someone who serves and inspires those he leads. And for him to lead a team in a historically white sport, to be loved and adored by fans of all races, is an immense achievement. 

“Siya is an incessant warrior on the field, but he’s also a doting dad, a loving husband, and a great friend. He’s given so much to a nation of 62 million people. I hope he’s been savouring every moment of his success.”

READ MORE

Boks will be scarier, even without Duane – Savea

Even without old adversary Duane Vermeulen, the Springboks will take some slaying when he comes up against them in Johannesburg and Cape Town later ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Hard to fill Siya's skipper shoes — Rassie

Erasmus yet to decide whether to bend rules — having a locally-based captain — for Kolisi, the double World Cup-winning skipper.
Sport
1 month ago

Bok captaincy: Rassie has a plan for Siya

Siya Kolisi will be 37 years old at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. The next four years will be about managing the inspirational Springbok ...
Sport
1 month ago

Coach Rassie sets sights on World Cup hat-trick for Boks

Erasmus wants to build depth but wants players to keep eye on the ball and not the horizon
Sport
1 month ago

Towering Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth named SA Rugby’s Player of the Year

Double Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has become only the second player to win back-to-back SA Rugby’s Player of the Year ...
Sport
1 month ago

Rassie not in unchartered waters

Bok coach has to weigh up the continued candidacy of his foreign-based captain
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Hyderabad eye 300 after Klaasen, Markram in runs for another record Cricket
  2. POLL | Who should be Kaizer Chiefs' new coach? Soccer
  3. ‘This time I will speak because it is bad’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on refs Soccer
  4. MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL ... Soccer
  5. Kodwa welcomes judgment that KO’d boxing promoters in high court case Sport

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers