Bok captain Kolisi named in TIME magazine list of 100 most influential people

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been included in the list for 100 most influential people in the world by respected publication TIME magazine.

Kolisi, who now plays for Racing 92 in France and led the Boks to World Cup glory for the second time in succession last year, is one of the most recognisable sports personalities in the world.

Kolisi's entry in the magazine's prestigious TIME100 list was written by South African comedian and former host of the Daily Show in the US Trevor Noah.

“You can’t really separate South Africa’s history from rugby. Nelson Mandela once offered rugby as an olive branch between opposing sides of the country, so there’s an immense amount of pride when it comes to the sport. It’s like the connective tissue of the nation,” Noah wrote.