Bok captain Kolisi named in TIME magazine list of 100 most influential people
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been included in the list for 100 most influential people in the world by respected publication TIME magazine.
Kolisi, who now plays for Racing 92 in France and led the Boks to World Cup glory for the second time in succession last year, is one of the most recognisable sports personalities in the world.
Kolisi's entry in the magazine's prestigious TIME100 list was written by South African comedian and former host of the Daily Show in the US Trevor Noah.
“You can’t really separate South Africa’s history from rugby. Nelson Mandela once offered rugby as an olive branch between opposing sides of the country, so there’s an immense amount of pride when it comes to the sport. It’s like the connective tissue of the nation,” Noah wrote.
“Siya Kolisi, as the captain of the national rugby team, is right at the centre. He’s been the embodiment of hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any.
“Through political strife, an energy crisis, and the effects of Covid-19, Siya has made rugby into something more than just a competition. His multiple victories — the country’s victories — have meant so much.
“Through his wisdom and humility, Siya has taught us what a powerful captain should be: someone who serves and inspires those he leads. And for him to lead a team in a historically white sport, to be loved and adored by fans of all races, is an immense achievement.
“Siya is an incessant warrior on the field, but he’s also a doting dad, a loving husband, and a great friend. He’s given so much to a nation of 62 million people. I hope he’s been savouring every moment of his success.”