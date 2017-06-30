Toyana tipped as new coach of Proteas

It is increasingly likely South Africa will have a new coach after their tour of England, when Russell Domingo's contract runs out.

Almost as apparent is that Domingo's replacement will be Geoff Toyana, who is currently in charge of the Lions.

Toyana is understood to have applied for the job, along with former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus and Rob Walter - who both have first-hand experience of the South African system from stints with the Titans.

Malibongwe Maketa, who has been the Warriors' head coach in an acting and later a permanent capacity since December 2014, South AfricaA coach Shukri Conrad and former Ireland and West Indies boss Phil Simmons are also reportedly in the mix.

However, Toyana has long been Domingo's heir apparent.

He has won four trophies in five seasons at the Wanderers and has produced eight internationals, facts that will stand him in good stead as Cricket SA look to transform the game.