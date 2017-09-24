Aiden Markram does not have a clue how far his career will go with the Proteas but what he knows is that he is going to have to fasten his seatbelt and brace for a bumpy ride.

The 22-year old is also fully aware of the “huge responsibility’ that has been bestowed on him to try and solve the long-standing problem of finding a partner for Dean Elgar at the top of the order in the Test side.

Over the past months‚ South African selectors have experimented with Stiaan van Zyl‚ Stephen Cook‚ Theunis de Bruyn and Heino Kuhn to partner Elgar but with little success.

Markram‚ who captained the South African U19 side that included Kagiso Rabada to glory at the 2014 World Cup in Dubai‚ will be unleashed on the international stage in the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

“I know that this is a very big opportunity and responsibility and I don’t take it for granted‚" said the unassuming Markram after captaining the Titans to a draw against the Dolphins in their Sunfoil Series opener at SuperSport Park on Friday.

"There are many other opening batters in franchise cricket who could have been picked but they chose me‚ which shows that they have faith in me.

"But for the moment‚ I don’t want to put myself under any sort of pressure.

"It is a reality that is here but I won’t allow it to affect me too much.

"Convener of selectors Linda Zondi told me not to pressurize myself but go out there and do what I have been doing on the franchise circuit.”

Markram said he was looking forward to opening batting with franchise team-mate Elgar who has helped him a lot during the first years of his First Class career at the Titans.

“I think working with Dean will work in my favour because we have opened together a few times.

"We have a good understanding of each other’s games and how we operate.

"I am excited to go with him (Elgar).

"He has helped me so much on my first couple franchise seasons.

"He is a type of guy you can talk to.

"He is a perfect team guy and he is very experienced‚ which will make my situation a little bit easier.”

Markram will celebrate his 23rd birthday two days before the second Test in Bloemfontein and hopefully by then he would already have forced a few people to take notice of his undoubted talents. - TimesLIVE