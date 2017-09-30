Cricket

SA deliver productive second session against Bangladesh in Potch

30 September 2017 - 15:50 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Morne Morkel of South Africa appeals to the umpire for a favorable decision during day 3 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Senwes Park on September 30, 2017 in Potchefstroom.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Keshav Maharaj‚ Duanne Olivier and Morne Morkel and a run out by Aiden Makram accounted for four wickets by South Africa after a productive second session to leave Bangladesh on 308/8 at tea of the third day.

Bangladesh trail South Africa by 188 runs with only wickets in hand.

The wickets to fall were Haque Mominul on 77 runs off 150 balls‚ Shabbir Rahman on 30 off 46 and a defiant Mahmudullah Riyad on 66 off 124 and the run out of Ahmed Taskin on 1 off 2 as South Africa recovered from a frustrating first session.

The first wicket to fall after lunch was Mominul who was caught by Aiden Markram for his third catch of the innings and it was followed by Olivier crashing Rahman’s stumps as they began to make inroads.

Faf du Plessis took the new ball after 83 overs and immediately Morne Morkel brought a defiant knock by Mahmudullah’s to an end while Markram run out Ahmed Taskin shortly after. - TimesLIVE

