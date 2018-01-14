India went for tea on the second day of the second test against India in Centurion with captain Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay rebuilding their innings after the loss of two early wickets of KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara.

India were on 80/2 after 28 overs with their skipper Kohli going along nicely on 39 off 51 balls while Vijay had scored 31 off 95 balls.

Having been set the first innings target of 336‚ their chase did not get off to a good start as Morne Morkel was responsible for India’s first wicket shortly after lunch when he bowled and caught Rahul who mistimed his shot in the Rahul in the tenth over.

Morkel’s wicket was his 50th against India and he is going to be vital for the home side as the innings progresses.

It got even better in the next ball of the over when alert debutant Lungi Ngidi was responsible for the run out of Pujara with a direct hit without scoring after a mix up with his opening partner Murali Vijay as India lost two early wickets.

When he was given the opportunity to bowl‚ Ngidi started well with his first over in Test cricket going for a maiden with Kohli on the other side and he ended his spell having conceded only four runs in four overs.

The dismissal of Pujara introduced the mightily dangerous Kohli to the crease and did not waste time to start the rebuilding job with Vijay as South African fast bowlers Morkel and Vernon Philander showed good early signs.

Before lunch‚ South Africa were bowled out for 335 after they lost their remaining four wickets of Keshav Maharaj‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ with captain Faf du Plesis‚ who scored well constructed and defiant 63 off 142 balls‚ and Morkel.