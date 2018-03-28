Australia’s ball-tampering cheats that are former captain Steven Smith and David Warner will have a year to think about why they decided to illegally alter the condition of the ball in Cape Town.

Australian cricket website cricket.com.au reported this morning that the New South Wales duo have been banned from the game for a year while Western Australian opener and current test rookie Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months.

According to Cricket Australia’s chief executive officer‚ James Sutherland‚ the trio were the only ones in the playing group that had prior knowledge of the connivance to cheat in the third test that took place at Newlands in Cape Town.

Australian national team coach Darren Lehmann was exonerated from the incident and will continue to coach the side until the end of his contract at the end of next year.

While cricket.com.au also reported that CA had yet to confirm the findings on the back of an investigation led by CA’s integrity officer Iain Roy‚ Sutherland will be addressing the media in Sandton‚ Johannesburg later on Wednesday.