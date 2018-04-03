Cricket mourns Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death
Cricket South Africa have joined the millions of South Africans mourning for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ who died on Monday aged 81.
“Mama Winnie Mandela devoted her life to the struggle‚ shaping the lives of numerous political heroines and crafting a political legacy that carries on today through many who admired her‚” a release quoted CSA president Chris Nenzani as saying on Tuesday.
“She played a pivotal role in the fight for equality and her spirit of resilience will be sorely missed.
“During her time as a political stalwart‚ and in the values she instilled in her family‚ mama Winnie created a legacy of greatness in African leadership that still resonates today.
“CSA sends heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of this distinguished and greatly respected individual.”