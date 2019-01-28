Crises often get Pakistan playing like cornered tigers and with their regular captain Sarfaraz Ahmed banned‚ they turned their hosts over in the Pink ODI like readymade steaks on a hot fire.

At the helm was their most experienced player in Shoaib Malik‚ who not only capably guided them to the crushing eight-wicket wicket win at the Wanderers but is the only active international cricketer who played in the 1990's.

Perhaps it was fitting that Malik took over in the aftermath of Ahmed's four-game suspension for his racist remarks that were directed to Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI in Durban.

Ahmed's ban raised the ire of the Pakistan Cricket Board but Malik said his role was to guide the team in any way possible.

“When we got to the ground‚ I came to know that I was captain and the rest I wasn't aware of. I took over this morning just as the game was about to start. My goal is to execute anything my team management and the board expects of me and that's my responsibility to fulfil. The rest of the things‚ I don't know‚” Malik said.

Pakistan's performance was a full-blooded one as they had South Africa's bowling on a string for their entire innings and their chase was unbothered.

Malik said they deserved to win after their two reverses in Durban and Port Elizabeth.

“When you've almost had the game and suddenly it slips away from your hands‚ it irritating but at the end of the day‚ the goal is to give the game your best shot and when we got to the ground today‚ we only had one thing on our mind and that was to give this game our best shot‚” Malik said.

“The bowlers were exceptional and they set the tone and the batting line-up delivered. If you look at the whole game‚ it's the all-round performance and I think that's pretty satisfying in the dressing room and that's what we want. It's not about doing well in one department‚ but if one is doing well‚ the rest must all function.”

Malik's experienced enough not to be bothered by the swings of fortunes in the past three games and the pressure of Wednesday's fifth ODI in Cape Town.

Pakistan won an ODI series in South Africa in the 2013/14 season so winning here isn't a big deal for them.

After all‚ there are some cogs in their cricketing machine that are functioning well.

“If you look at the last two games‚ even though there were swings of luck‚ that's past us now. The goal is to give the game our best shot and we're not putting any pressure on any player. Whoever is in good form‚ a lot will depend of them to be consistent in the game and do well for the team‚” Malik said.