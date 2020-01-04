Barmy Army, beer snakes and a hadeda in the crosshairs at Newlands

A beer snake at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will most probably get you kicked out of the ground, but not at Newlands.

That is probably the difference between the serene but fun-loving nature of the home of cricket in SA and cricket's great concrete bowl cathedral in the Australian state of Victoria.

There are more seats and definitely more history at the MCG, where more than a 100 Tests have been played, but the packed-out Newlands with a reduced capacity that somehow hinders movement around the ground, is a fun place to be.

Not even the construction project (yes, the construction project that landed the Western Province Cricket Association in trouble with Cricket South Africa) could suck the life out of the game's festive mood.

The project, on the Kelvin Grove side of the ground, is a monstrosity at the moment.

When it is completed sometime next year, it stands to help the ground make a fair bit of money.