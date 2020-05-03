Australia's Usman Khawaja vows to bounce back after contract snub

Usman Khawaja believes he is still among Australia's top six batsmen and can force his way back into the squad after being dropped a few days ago from the list of contracted players.

The top order batsman was omitted from Australia's annual list of 20 elite, contracted players in 2020, announced on Thursday, after falling out of favour with selectors midway through last year's Ashes.

"Without sounding arrogant, I still feel like I’m one of the top six batsmen in the country," the 33-year-old lefthander told Fox Sports on Sunday.

"If you're performing, you're performing; it's not like I'm 37 or 38 and coming into right at the end of my career," said the batsman who played the last of his 44 Tests against England in Leeds last August.