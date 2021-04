Pakistan win the toss and ask SA to bat in the second ODI at the Wanderers

Pakistan won the toss and asked SA to bat in the second ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday.

The teams for the Pink Day ODI are:

SA — Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan — Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Muhammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.