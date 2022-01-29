Proteas batter Chloe Tyron asks for improvement in 2nd ODI against West Indies

Momentum Proteas middle order batter Chloe Tyron has asked for improvement with bat and ball from her teammates in the second ODI against West Indies at the Wanderers on Monday.

The SA Women's team underwhelmed in the first of four ODIs on Friday in Johannesburg, which was declared a no-result because of rain where a career-best and unbeaten 150 by West Indies batter Deandra Dottin proved to be in vain.

SA won the toss and put West Indies in to bat and the visitors reached 234/3 after 45.3 overs with Dottin scoring her third ODI century and Hayley Matthews next highest with 51.

Other minor contributors to the scoreboard were Rashada Williams (1), Kycia Knight (1) and Shemaine Campbelle (7), while captain Stafanie Taylor retired hurt on 12.

SA’s wickets were taken by Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas and Ayabonga Khaka and they were 87/5 after 17.4 overs chasing the revised target of 204 in 29 overs before the fixture was abandoned due to rain.

The wickets to fall for SA were Laura Wolvaardt (6), Tazmin Brits (32), Lara Goodall (14), Sune Luus (6) and Chloe Tryon (6) while Mignon du Preez (19) and Sinalo Jafta (0) were unbeaten.

Tyron said SA lost their way after a good start.

“We are bit disappointed, I think we started well with ball in hand because we actually wanted to bowl first,” she said.

“The first 15 overs were really good and we were happy about it but I felt that we let it slip away a bit. We let Dottin do what she does best and it was a world-class performance from her.

“From the bowling side, we had the plans but we didn’t execute and obviously the rain came down and we had to chase 204 in 29 overs. I felt that we could have done better in the beginning but the run rate kept creeping up because they were bowling very well.

“We still had different options that we could have tried but we kept on giving wickets away.”

Tyron admitted that Dottin proved a handful and could have been the difference if the match went to regulation time.

“We know what they can do, we have played a lot of cricket against them and we know that once Dottin gets going it’s quite hard to slow her down. She was hitting really good balls from a good length for sixes.

“It was really hard to set the field for her but I feel we still could have had more plans for her. Her partnership with Hayley Matthews just kept on growing.

“For us it is just to get back to the drawing board and make sure that we have better plans for the next matches.”