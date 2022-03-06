Graeme Smith leads CSA tribute: Shane Warne 'changed the game'

Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith led the organisation's tributes to Shane Warne after the legendary former Australia player's death.

The 52-year-old iconic leg-spinner died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

“In life you are privileged to meet people that changed the game. Shane Warne changed the game. RIP brother,” said former Proteas captain Smith.

Warne made his Test debut for Australia in 1992 against India, and played his last Test in 2007, at the end of Australia's 5-0 Ashes victory over England.

He had 708 Test wickets to his credit.

CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said Warne was one of the finest cricketers the game has seen.