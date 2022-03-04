CSA and Graeme Smith headed for arbitration

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and its Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, will go head-to-head in an arbitration process scheduled to start on Monday.

This was announced by CSA on Friday afternoon in response to the “tentative findings" made by the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report regarding former Proteas captain Smith.

The arbitration will take place before well-respected advocates Ngwako Maenetje SC and Michael Bishop, who have been jointly appointed by the parties.

Both CSA and Smith will be legally represented and the findings of the arbitrators will be made public.

“The use of formal arbitration proceedings to deal with these issues is in keeping with CSA’s commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality,” said chairperson of the CSA Board Lawson Naidoo.

“Graeme and his advisers have consistently voiced material concerns with the SJN process, in particular the 'tentative findings’ made against him. He looks forward to demonstrating through this impartial process that these findings are without merit”, said Smith’s attorney David Becker.