Cricket

SA T20 League taking shape, with auction set for the coming weeks

10 August 2022 - 12:01
SA T20 League commissioner Graeme Smith.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

More than 30 marquee players have been signed by the T20 League to take place in the country in January, says Cricket SA (CSA). The event is slated for Paarl, Johannesburg, Centurion, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Durban.

CSA said numbers are set to increase with players entering the auction that will take place in the next few weeks and the availability of contracted Proteas and domestic players who have committed to the league.

The six franchises of the inaugural T20 League will be able to sign players from a world-class pool of local and international cricketers, said the body.

Franchises will have 17 players and be able to pre-sign up to five — three internationals, one Proteas player and one uncapped South African cricketer — before the auction.

“This is an important milestone for the league,” said its commissioner, Graeme Smith.

“Having world-class South African players playing with some of best cricketers [in] the world makes for some outstanding cricket. I’m mostly excited for the young and upcoming talent in our pipeline.

“They will get to rub shoulders with some experienced and talented players, which will no doubt inspire and help them to raise their game. The league’s priority is to help strengthen our domestic cricket structures, while putting on an exciting and entertaining showpiece,” Smith continued.

“Our player regulations have been thoughtfully drafted in consultation with the franchises and everyone is ready to get going. We’re looking forward to seeing how the teams match up and how the franchises will build their squads.” 

Players from a number of countries have expressed interest in being part of the league and are being signed up for the 2023 season and beyond.

“We are delighted with the interest from the player community and are onboarding players with support from cricket boards. I’m looking forward to welcoming players from all regions,” Smith added.

READ MORE:

