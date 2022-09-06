×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Bavuma back to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Van der Dussen ruled out

06 September 2022 - 13:28 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SA T20 captain Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in Australia.
SA T20 captain Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced a 15-man Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month that will be led by captain Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma returns from the elbow injury that kept him out of SA's present tour of England.

The World Cup starts on October 16 and the final takes place in Melbourne on November 13.

The squad was announced by CSA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang and director of cricket Enoch Nkwe at a press conference at the federation’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

There were no big surprises as players such as all-rounder Tristan Stubbs, who has done exceptionally well in the build-up to the world showpiece, made the team.

Batter Rassie van der Dussen was omitted due to an injury suffered in the second Test against England in Manchester last week.

“With Rassie I think we are all aware he broke his finger about a week ago in the last Test match. He went for surgery and it will take about six weeks for his recovery,” Mpitsang said.

“Unfortunately the injury didn’t come at the right time and that’s why he has been excluded from the squad. The timelines for his recovery were not good for us.”

Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three travelling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

All 18 players are available to play in the T20I series against India from September 28 to October 4, while a 15-strong player squad has been named for the proceeding three-match 50-over series.

The squad for the series in India, also named on Tuesday, departs on September 23.

SA squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2022 and T20I series against India: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors). Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors) and Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins).

SA ODI squad against India: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans).

MORE:

Moseki happy with Proteas’ number of Tests in the next five years

There seems to be a disjuncture between Cricket South Africa (CSA) management and players about the number of Tests that the Proteas will play in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Will Zondo finally be filling Rassie’s shoes?

As selectors meet to discuss the composition of the South African team for the third and final Test match against England at the Oval on Thursday, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ryan Burl picks up five wickets as Zimbabwe shock Australia

Leg-spinner Ryan Burl picked up 5-10 in just three overs on Saturday as Zimbabwe stunned Australia in the third one-day international in Townsville, ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Name for new CSA T20 league announced

Cricket SA has announced the name of its new T20 league.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hastily assembled Bafana exit Chan with 6-1 aggregate defeat to Angola Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane gushes over Ronaldo’s relationship with Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. Zwane backs Bimenyimana to solve Kaizer Chiefs’ misfiring attack issues Soccer
  4. Dave Adams, the quiet man who plotted Nedbank’s stunning Comrades success Sport
  5. AmaZulu coach Truter refuses to throw in the towel to Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'