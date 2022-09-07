“There is definitely going to be a winner in this Test — with the style of cricket [both teams] have been playing, there is definitely going to be a result.
“We cannot control the weather. It is what it is, but I am pretty confident there will be a victor.
“We are going into this Test at 1-1 — it is pretty much like a World Cup final for us. That is how I am viewing it — we will go in with a result in mind and we will have to be at our best for that.”
More than a week has passed after the second Test, where SA lost by an innings and 85 runs. Elgar believes the long break was a good opportunity to give the players a rest from the game and blow off steam by engaging in of team-building activities.
“We have had a few good days away from the game, away from the noise, the hustle and bustle, just to refocus and remind ourselves why we are here.”
SA have won just one Test match at the Oval in more than a century of cricket played between England and SA at the famous ground, losing seven and sharing the spoils on seven occasions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Proteas ‘have a pretty stable final XI in mind’ for Oval Test: Elgar
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Proteas captain Dean Elgar is confident the right decision will be made at the toss and in the selection of the final XI when SA take on England in the series-deciding third Test at the Oval in London starting on Thursday.
The dogged left-hander said their team selection in the previous two games was based on the conditions and it would be no different this time.
The Oval has a history of favouring spin bowlers, even more so after a long, hot summer in the UK this year. Elgar, though, is confident he has the personnel to put up a decent fight regardless of the conditions and who is selected in the XI.
“We have covered all our bases with regards to our bowling department, whether we go in with four seamers and a spinner or three seamers and two spinners,” he said.
“I am pretty confident we have those guys and they are all fit. On the day, if it is raining, you may see something different, but for now we have a pretty stable final XI in mind.
“Knowing the Oval, it is a generally good cricket wicket. The weather may be more in favour of the bowlers, meaning it could be tough to bat, but if the sun is out, it’s a really good place to play good, honest cricket.”
Despite ominous weather conditions predicted, Elgar was confident an outcome would be achieved.
“There is definitely going to be a winner in this Test — with the style of cricket [both teams] have been playing, there is definitely going to be a result.
“We cannot control the weather. It is what it is, but I am pretty confident there will be a victor.
“We are going into this Test at 1-1 — it is pretty much like a World Cup final for us. That is how I am viewing it — we will go in with a result in mind and we will have to be at our best for that.”
More than a week has passed after the second Test, where SA lost by an innings and 85 runs. Elgar believes the long break was a good opportunity to give the players a rest from the game and blow off steam by engaging in of team-building activities.
“We have had a few good days away from the game, away from the noise, the hustle and bustle, just to refocus and remind ourselves why we are here.”
SA have won just one Test match at the Oval in more than a century of cricket played between England and SA at the famous ground, losing seven and sharing the spoils on seven occasions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Proteas need ‘hundreds up top’ at The Oval, says Keegan Petersen
Bavuma back to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Van der Dussen ruled out
Bavuma will be 100% fit for the World Cup, says chief selector Mpitsang
Will Zondo finally be filling Rassie’s shoes?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos