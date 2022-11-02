“Wherever it is, you need to be positive and stay on the positive side.
“If it is tough conditions, the bowlers are bowling well, you always want to be positive, taking on the first three balls.
“Don’t wait for the last three balls, otherwise the bowler is going to be on top.
“I think it’s important in all the games that everything that happens is part of me learning my game and making sure everything works out as it should.
“Those games where I went and got a 40 or 30, it is part of developing and part of being me.
“Like today [Monday], I always keep everything the same.
“I’m Dewald and I’m true to my game. How I play, my strengths, I will always be true to that.
“For instance today I was true to my strengths. I will just keep doing that, staying in the moment and taking it one ball at a time. Today was really amazing.”
Record-breaking wunderkind Brevis was always ready to play for Proteas
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
After being left out of the Proteas’ T20 World Cup squad because he is “too young”, South Africa’s teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis says he has always been ready to do the job for the senior national team.
Brevis has again stamped his authority as the next best man in South African cricket and potentially a global superstar.
The 19-year-old broke multiple records with his incredible knock of 162 runs off 57 balls for Titans against the Knights in a CSA T20 Challenge match at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Monday.
Brevis hit 13 sixes and 13 fours as his 162 runs is the highest tally by a South African batter in men’s T20s and in the world. Only Chris Gayle (175) of West Indies and Australia’s Aaron Finch (172) have scored higher.
It was the fastest 150 in the history of T20 cricket.
With Brevis having already played in top T20 leagues around the globe, such as the Indian Premier League and Caribbean Premier League, many were disappointed when he was left out of South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup, with the national side selectors seeing the need to protect him because he is young.
“I’ve always believed [I’m ready to play for Proteas]. Even last year I believed I was ready,” Brevis said after his monumental knock on Monday.
“But I trust the people who are in charge and I believe they will make the right decision. Whenever the time is, I will be ready.”
“I’m so grateful for the talent God gave me and to be able to play and showcase the talent He gave me. It’s special to be able to live my life to the fullest by playing cricket.”
Despite his age, Brevis, who has been touted as the natural successor in South Africa cricket to AB de Villiers, possesses the bravery of a seasoned cricketer and amazing cricket intelligence.
“Every single game, when the conditions are tough, you tell yourself the tougher the conditions the better I’m going to play,” he said.
