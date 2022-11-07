England can always count on Stokes in tough moments, says Wood

England can rely on all-rounder Ben Stokes in difficult situations despite some questions being raised after his recent run of form, fast bowler Mark Wood said ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup semifinal against India.

England Test skipper Stokes has sometimes struggled to make an impact in the shortest format but snapped a disappointing run of 16 runs in three innings at the tournament with a brilliant unbeaten 42 from 36 balls in Saturday's win over Sri Lanka.

“He's a good man to have in a tough situation,” Wood said.

“I know people have questioned him but when you need him, he stands up. That's why you have him in the team.”